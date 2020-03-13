Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 08:27
Real Estate
Romania, the only big CEE market which has not seen significant yield compression
13 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

After a strong year in the investment market, marked by continued appetite from local investors, Romania still has the highest prime office yield of the region, 7%, remaining attractive for local and international capital, according to an analysis by real estate consultancy firm CBRE.

With 74% of the total volume, the Romanian office sector dominated the transactional activity in 2019, followed by retail with 16%, while industrial, hotels and mixed-use projects claimed a combined share of 10%.

“Romania is the only main CEE market, which has not seen significant yield compression. Since 2014, prime office yields have remained stable as have prime rents resulting in capital values that are now much lower than elsewhere offering investors great value for money,” said Gijs Klomp, Head of Investment Properties, CBRE Romania.

The value of transactions on the Romanian real estate market in 2019 was little over EUR 1 billion. Israeli investors were the most dominant with a record deal signed towards the year-end, representing 36% of the total investment volume. Romanian investors were the second most active representing 23% of total volumes and more active than the previous year, followed by South-Africans with a share of 17%.

Regional cities remained appealing to market players, almost doubling their contribution to the total investment volume compared with 2018.

[email protected]

(Photo source: CBRE Romania)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 08:27
Real Estate
Romania, the only big CEE market which has not seen significant yield compression
13 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

After a strong year in the investment market, marked by continued appetite from local investors, Romania still has the highest prime office yield of the region, 7%, remaining attractive for local and international capital, according to an analysis by real estate consultancy firm CBRE.

With 74% of the total volume, the Romanian office sector dominated the transactional activity in 2019, followed by retail with 16%, while industrial, hotels and mixed-use projects claimed a combined share of 10%.

“Romania is the only main CEE market, which has not seen significant yield compression. Since 2014, prime office yields have remained stable as have prime rents resulting in capital values that are now much lower than elsewhere offering investors great value for money,” said Gijs Klomp, Head of Investment Properties, CBRE Romania.

The value of transactions on the Romanian real estate market in 2019 was little over EUR 1 billion. Israeli investors were the most dominant with a record deal signed towards the year-end, representing 36% of the total investment volume. Romanian investors were the second most active representing 23% of total volumes and more active than the previous year, followed by South-Africans with a share of 17%.

Regional cities remained appealing to market players, almost doubling their contribution to the total investment volume compared with 2018.

[email protected]

(Photo source: CBRE Romania)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

12 March 2020
Politics
Romania’s PM-designate steps aside to let current PM get new mandate
11 March 2020
Social
World Health Organization declares COVID-19 pandemic
11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Wizz Air announces that quarantine measures have been expanded to those coming from regions of Germany, France and Spain
11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus crisis: Several flights between Romania and Germany cancelled. Passenger says flight from Munich turned back from Romanian airspace
11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities tighten safety measures, events with over 100 people restricted
11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Five infected, hospital closed after retired cop ignored safety measures
11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus: Over 40,000 people coming from Italy have entered Romania in last two weeks
11 March 2020
Social
Update - Coronavirus: No quarantine decided for people coming to Romania from northern France and Madrid

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
45