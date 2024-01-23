Transport

Car producers in Romania set new record in 2023

23 January 2024

The two car manufacturers in Romania, Automobile Dacia and Ford Otosan, produced a record number of cars in 2023: 513,050 units (small commercial vehicles included), 0.7% more compared to 2022 and a more significant 17% above 2021. New models set to be launched in 2024 indicate the output would further rise.

Of the total volume in 2023, the Dacia plant produced 322,086 vehicles, up 2.5%, and Ford Otosan Craiova 190,964 vehicles, down 2% compared to 2022.

In December, 34,965 cars were made in Romania, Profit.ro reported. Of these, 22,117 units were produced in Mioveni and 12,848 in Craiova. 

Last fall, Ford Otosan Romania officially started the production of the new Courier range in Craiova, one year and three months after the joint venture company between Ford Motor Company and the Koç group officially took over the local factory. The management of the company then announced that in 2024, the new electric Puma will be launched, and the Courier will also have an electric version.

As for Dacia, the company will launch two new models this year: the new Duster, which will go on sale in March 2024, and the new 100% electric Dacia Spring, which will go on sale in the summer of 2024. Also, the brand will introduce the Bigster, the new C-segment SUV, at the end of 2024.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Ford Otosan Romania)

