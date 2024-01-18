Transport

Dacia becomes 10th best-sold car brand in Europe

18 January 2024

Renault group reported it sold 562,890 cars under the Dacia brand in Europe in 2023, up 17.4% y/y, climbing to 10th place at the European level. The growth was supported by all four of its key models – Duster, Sandero, Jogger and Spring.

"For the first time in Dacia's history, the brand is in tenth place at the European level in the passenger car segment, and we are at the top when it comes to retail," said Xavier Martinet, Dacia's vice president in charge of operations, sales and marketing of the Romanian brand within the Renault Group, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Dacia Sandero continues to be the best-selling model to private customers in Europe, maintaining this position since 2017. Total sales of the model amounted to 269,899 units, up 17.6% compared to the previous year.

With 200,633 units sold, an increase of 1.7% compared to 2022, Dacia Duster maintains its position on the podium of the best-selling SUV models on the European market, and Jogger increased by 65% to 94,095 units in 2023.

With 61,803 units sold in total, Dacia Spring is growing by 26.4% compared to 2022 and maintains its third position in the top of the best-selling electric vehicles in the retail segment in Europe.

Dacia will launch two new models in 2024 - the new Dacia Duster, which will be available to order from March 2024, and the new 100% electric Dacia Spring, with a new exterior and interior design, which will be sold in the summer of 2024.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vanderwolfimages/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Renault group reported it sold 562,890 cars under the Dacia brand in Europe in 2023, up 17.4% y/y, climbing to 10th place at the European level. The growth was supported by all four of its key models – Duster, Sandero, Jogger and Spring.

"For the first time in Dacia's history, the brand is in tenth place at the European level in the passenger car segment, and we are at the top when it comes to retail," said Xavier Martinet, Dacia's vice president in charge of operations, sales and marketing of the Romanian brand within the Renault Group, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Dacia Sandero continues to be the best-selling model to private customers in Europe, maintaining this position since 2017. Total sales of the model amounted to 269,899 units, up 17.6% compared to the previous year.

With 200,633 units sold, an increase of 1.7% compared to 2022, Dacia Duster maintains its position on the podium of the best-selling SUV models on the European market, and Jogger increased by 65% to 94,095 units in 2023.

With 61,803 units sold in total, Dacia Spring is growing by 26.4% compared to 2022 and maintains its third position in the top of the best-selling electric vehicles in the retail segment in Europe.

Dacia will launch two new models in 2024 - the new Dacia Duster, which will be available to order from March 2024, and the new 100% electric Dacia Spring, with a new exterior and interior design, which will be sold in the summer of 2024.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vanderwolfimages/Dreamstime.com)

1

