Romania bids for Energy Commissioner post along four other member states

Five countries, including Romania, would be interested in appointing the European Commissioner for Energy, according to a document outlining possible European commissioners consulted by HotNews.ro.

Luminiţa Odobescu, Romania’s current ambassador to the EU, would be one of the candidates for this portfolio.

The other countries interested in this position are Estonia, Latvia, Poland, and Slovenia. Proposals would be Kadri Simson from Estonia, Virginijus Sinkevicius, Linas Linkevicius or Saulius Skvernelis from Latvia, Krzysztof Szczerski from Poland and Janez Lenarcic from Slovenia.

According to HotNews.ro sources, the fact that Romania’s candidate is a woman could be in its favor. This is because European officials are striving to reach a gender balance in the composition of the European Commission.

Prime minister Viorica Dăncilă has reportedly informed Brussels officials that Bucharest would also be interested in the Transport or Environment portfolios.

Luminita Odobescu, as Romania’s ambassador to the EU, represented Bucharest in COREPER, which gave a first vote on the candidacy of Laura Codruta Kovesi for the post of chief prosecutor of the European Prosecutor’s Office. Odobescu reportedly voted against Kovesi, at the request of the Government headed by PM Dăncilă.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)