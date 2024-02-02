Politics

Romania and Bulgaria to become full Schengen members soon, says EC president Ursula von der Leyen

02 February 2024

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, recently said she is convinced that Romania and Bulgaria will soon become full members of the Schengen area. 

"You can count on us to further strengthen the borders and convince Austria that Romania and Bulgaria deserve to be fully in Schengen," the Commission's head stated in a press conference after the EU summit in Brussels, Digi24 reported.

"The European Commission has been convinced for several years that Romania and Bulgaria are ready for Schengen," von der Leyen emphasized. 

The EU has undertaken several European-funded projects in recent months aimed at strengthening the borders in Romania and Bulgaria, and on-site fact-finding missions, which have convinced Austria "to take the first steps towards air and maritime Schengen." The Commission's head also mentioned that the increased multiannual EU budget recently agreed on includes additional resources for strengthening the borders. 

In December, EU states agreed to lift controls at the air and maritime borders with Bulgaria and Romania in March 2024.

Discussions regarding the removal of controls at the land borders continue, with the topic expected to be among the priorities on the agenda of the upcoming meeting of EU interior ministers at the beginning of March.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: European Commission on Facebook)

