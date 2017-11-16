The Romanian Government approved on Wednesday, November 15, a loan of up to EUR 35 million from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) for preliminary activities on the construction of the Ploiesti-Brasov highway. IBRD is part of the World Bank group.

The Romanian authorities plan to use the money for geotechnical, topographical, environmental analyses, transport minister Felix Stroe said yesterday. The unit implementing the project will be operational by mid-January, he added.

The World Bank will support the construction of the Ploiesti – Brasov (A3) highway in Romania, prime minister Mihai Tudose said at the end of October. He met at the Government headquarters in Bucharest with a World Bank delegation led by Tatiana Proskuryakova.

The Government will set up a coordination committee for the future highway led by the deputy prime minister Ion Marcel Ciolacu, as well as a project implementation unit, under the Ministry of Transport, responsible for the technical component.

The A3 highway, with only two operational sections, will have a length of more than 600 kilometers and will link Bucharest to the border with Hungary. The works were delayed for many years on several segments, especially on the most difficult one, Comarnic-Brasov.

[email protected]