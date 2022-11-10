Romania is one of the best places to retire in the world, study finds

Global travel site Big 7 Travel and car comparison specialists EnjoyTravel have teamed up for a study on the best places to retire in the world and found Romania to be a top choice.

At number 12 in the ranking (out of 50 destinations), Romania was named a top option for its relatively low cost of living (35), high quality of life (133.38), and overall easiness of obtaining a visa/residency.

“Boasting breathtaking scenery, vibrant cities and some of the lowest living costs in Europe (35), Romania is a top choice for those looking to retire early. English is widely spoken in cities and Romanian is ranked as one of the easiest languages for English speakers to learn too. Visas and residency permits are easier to get hold of than in most European countries, and yearly temperatures average a comfortable 12.8 degrees Celsius. Outside of the city centres, there are fairytale landscapes, Saxon villages and endless forests to explore too,” reads Romania’s presentation.

Slovenia, where expats can enjoy a relatively low cost of living (47) and a high quality of life (169.04), is number one on the list. Portugal, Estonia, Spain, and Paraguay follow.

The top includes a total of 50 countries, among them Mexico, Finland, Indonesia, Morocco, Puerto Rico, Greece, Canada, and Thailand. The complete list is available here.

(Photo source: Daliu80/Dreamstime.com)