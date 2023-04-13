Romania’s automobile production up 5% YoY in Q1

The automobile production of the two Romanian carmakers Dacia/Renault and Ford (Otosan) increased by almost 5% in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2022, to 142,756 units, according to data from the Association of Automobile Manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM).

In March, however, production slowed slightly, falling by nearly 3% YoY to 55,428 units, Ziarul Financiar reported. Of these, 35,610 were assembled at Dacia, up by 2% compared to March 2022, and 19,818 at Ford Otosan Craiova, down by 11% compared to the same period last year.

Dacia launched new models, while Ford discontinued the production of EcoSport at the end of 2022.

Romania produced, for the first time in history, more than 500,000 automobiles in 2022. However, ACAROM officials expect the industry’s turnover to only return to the level of 2019 (EUR 31 bln), Autoexpert.ro reported. This is rather disappointing given the inflation and the much stronger number of automobiles produced.

Separately, however, the industrial output in the motor vehicles industry has constantly performed below the strong growth rates reported by ACAROM in terms of units (automobiles produced).

