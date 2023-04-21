High-level representatives of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and Romania’s drugmaker Antibiotice SA recently signed a consultancy services agreement. According to it, the EIB experts, together with external consultants, will collaborate with Antibiotice SA experts to identify growth and development options for the company on both domestic and international levels.

The agreement includes, among others: evaluating possibilities for expanding and diversifying the company's drug portfolio; identifying trends regarding partnerships with companies in the European pharmaceutical industry value chain, as well as with technological platforms with complementary capabilities to those of Antibiotice SA, to identify potential development opportunities; recommending best practices for organizing and expanding the industrial processes of Antibiotice SA.

"The consultancy offered by the European Investment Bank's experts will support our vision of integrating into the value chain of the European pharmaceutical industry, as well as participating in the European active substance production, as part of the strategy to reduce dependence on raw materials from third-party markets. Additionally, we will collaborate with EIB representatives to achieve our sustainable development objectives through portfolio diversification and sustainable investments, in order to redefine our future and maintain our status as the most important Romanian generic drug producer, one of strategic importance to Romania," said Ioan Nani, CEO of Antibiotice, cited by Economedia.ro.

"Through the consultancy services offered in terms of international best practices, we aim to support Antibiotice SA in optimizing the company's processes, as well as improving the positioning of the generic drugs manufactured by it, which will have a positive effect on the pharmaceutical market in Romania," said Hristo Stoykov, Director of the Consultancy Department at BEI.

He also noted that the bank’s history of delivering solid investment projects in the health sector, together with the contribution of specialized consultants, will guarantee the provision of a comprehensive package of consultancy services to Antibiotice SA.

Antibiotice management has established a business plan based on the sustainable development of the company, as the transition to an economy that involves adapting processes and technologies to reduce environmental impact becomes increasingly stringent.

Looking towards 2030, Antibiotice, whose majority shareholder is the Romanian Ministry of Health, aims to consolidate a balanced and sustainable product portfolio with 100 new products, both through license acquisitions and in-house research. This objective, along with increasing production capacity coverage to 75-80%, investments in sustainable technologies, and optimizing manufacturing processes, will contribute to a gradual increase in estimated turnover, expected to grow 2.5 times by 2030, with a special focus on increasing business profitability, from EUR 10 mln to EUR 60 mln.

(Photo source: Antibiotice.ro)