Enel X to build 2.5 MW PV park for drugmaker Antibiotice Iaşi

Enel X Romania, part of Enel X Global Retail, the advanced energy services division of the Enel Group, will build a photovoltaic park with a total installed capacity of 2.5 MW for the Romanian drug manufacturer Antibiotice Iaşi.

4,680 panels will be installed on the ground, at the company's headquarters in Iaşi, on an area of 3.14 hectares. The park will ensure an average annual production of 3,500 MWh and decrease energy costs in the long term.

“So far, we’ve successfully developed projects with various local administrations regarding efficient public lighting solutions based on cutting-edge technologies. The current context makes energy efficiency a cost-related priority not only for households, but also companies and public entities, so we are glad that they’re open to investing in PV solutions for their own consumption,” said Dorin Petrişor Chisăliţă, Head of E-City, Enel X Romania.

The new park will lead to a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 2,056 tons per year. It will also cut the electricity bill of Antibiotice Iaşi by up to 26.4%.

Founded in 1955, Antibiotice Iaşi was the first factory in Romania and South-Eastern Europe to produce the penicillin discovered by Alexander Fleming. The company is now in its 67th year of activity and is Romania's most important generic drugmaker.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wang Song | Dreamstime.com)