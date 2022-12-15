Business

Enel X to build 2.5 MW PV park for drugmaker Antibiotice Iaşi

15 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Enel X Romania, part of Enel X Global Retail, the advanced energy services division of the Enel Group, will build a photovoltaic park with a total installed capacity of 2.5 MW for the Romanian drug manufacturer Antibiotice Iaşi.

4,680 panels will be installed on the ground, at the company's headquarters in Iaşi, on an area of 3.14 hectares. The park will ensure an average annual production of 3,500 MWh and decrease energy costs in the long term.

“So far, we’ve successfully developed projects with various local administrations regarding efficient public lighting solutions based on cutting-edge technologies. The current context makes energy efficiency a cost-related priority not only for households, but also companies and public entities, so we are glad that they’re open to investing in PV solutions for their own consumption,” said Dorin Petrişor Chisăliţă, Head of E-City, Enel X Romania.

The new park will lead to a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 2,056 tons per year. It will also cut the electricity bill of Antibiotice Iaşi by up to 26.4%.

Founded in 1955, Antibiotice Iaşi was the first factory in Romania and South-Eastern Europe to produce the penicillin discovered by Alexander Fleming. The company is now in its 67th year of activity and is Romania's most important generic drugmaker.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wang Song | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Enel X to build 2.5 MW PV park for drugmaker Antibiotice Iaşi

15 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Enel X Romania, part of Enel X Global Retail, the advanced energy services division of the Enel Group, will build a photovoltaic park with a total installed capacity of 2.5 MW for the Romanian drug manufacturer Antibiotice Iaşi.

4,680 panels will be installed on the ground, at the company's headquarters in Iaşi, on an area of 3.14 hectares. The park will ensure an average annual production of 3,500 MWh and decrease energy costs in the long term.

“So far, we’ve successfully developed projects with various local administrations regarding efficient public lighting solutions based on cutting-edge technologies. The current context makes energy efficiency a cost-related priority not only for households, but also companies and public entities, so we are glad that they’re open to investing in PV solutions for their own consumption,” said Dorin Petrişor Chisăliţă, Head of E-City, Enel X Romania.

The new park will lead to a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 2,056 tons per year. It will also cut the electricity bill of Antibiotice Iaşi by up to 26.4%.

Founded in 1955, Antibiotice Iaşi was the first factory in Romania and South-Eastern Europe to produce the penicillin discovered by Alexander Fleming. The company is now in its 67th year of activity and is Romania's most important generic drugmaker.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wang Song | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote
08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland
02 December 2022
Culture
Traditional Romanian blouse included in UNESCO patrimony
02 December 2022
Politics
Austria is reportedly sole obstacle ahead of Romania's Schengen membership
29 November 2022
Events
George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania