Romania’s anti-fraud department finds EUR 45.8 mln EU funds frauds in 2017

Romania’s anti-fraud department DLAF found 150 cases of EU funds fraud in 2017 and notified the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) in 147 of these cases.

Over 520 people were involved in these frauds, which had a financial impact of EUR 45.8 million, according to DLAF’s annual report for 2017, cited by local News.ro.

The biggest single fraud case amounted to EUR 12.3 million. Most of the cases were related to agriculture fund frauds, namely 57% of the total.

Romania, first for EU fund fraud investigations in 2017

[email protected]