Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 08:03
Business
Romania’s 2%-of-GDP anti-Covid economic package is among the weakest
06 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

With an economic package aimed at mitigating the economic effects of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic of 2% of GDP, Romania ranks 53rd out of 190 countries surveyed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to Quartz, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Romania’s support package for the economy (as a percentage of the country’s GDP) is similar to those proposed by Turkey, Tunisia, Togo, Egypt, Georgia and Ireland, but about a third of that envisaged by Poland (6% of GDP) and nine times lower than the one proposed by the Czech Republic (18% of GDP).

Germany will carry the most comprehensive economic aid package in the world, to cost over 28% of GDP, the data collected by the IMF has revealed.

Governments around the world are planning to mobilize cumulative capabilities of billions of dollars or euros to stimulate economies and economic sectors severely affected by measures taken to stop the spreading of the new coronavirus (Covid-19). In this context, the IMF has decided to analyze the incentives and policies announced by governments.

“These measures are welcome and even essential, but more will be needed. If we exchange information about our knowledge, it will help us all to overcome the crisis more effectively,” said Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Aleksandr Zubkov/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 08:03
Business
Romania’s 2%-of-GDP anti-Covid economic package is among the weakest
06 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

With an economic package aimed at mitigating the economic effects of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic of 2% of GDP, Romania ranks 53rd out of 190 countries surveyed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to Quartz, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Romania’s support package for the economy (as a percentage of the country’s GDP) is similar to those proposed by Turkey, Tunisia, Togo, Egypt, Georgia and Ireland, but about a third of that envisaged by Poland (6% of GDP) and nine times lower than the one proposed by the Czech Republic (18% of GDP).

Germany will carry the most comprehensive economic aid package in the world, to cost over 28% of GDP, the data collected by the IMF has revealed.

Governments around the world are planning to mobilize cumulative capabilities of billions of dollars or euros to stimulate economies and economic sectors severely affected by measures taken to stop the spreading of the new coronavirus (Covid-19). In this context, the IMF has decided to analyze the incentives and policies announced by governments.

“These measures are welcome and even essential, but more will be needed. If we exchange information about our knowledge, it will help us all to overcome the crisis more effectively,” said Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Aleksandr Zubkov/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president to extend state of emergency due to COVID-19 by another month: This is not the time to relax
06 April 2020
Business
Startup that sells refurbished smartphones aims to conquer 10% of the smartphone market in Romania
06 April 2020
Letters
Guest post: Coronavirus in Romania - Fighting the war with toilet paper masks: moral courage or reckless thinking?
02 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Patients at Suceava County Hospital, released at midnight, without being tested for Covid-19, according to media reports
02 April 2020
Entertainment
Romanian song of the day: Smiley launches musical tribute to heroes in #FrontLine
02 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: New management of Suceava County Hospital resigns as 200 doctors and nurses infected
02 April 2020
Social
United against the coronavirus: Romanian companies donate millions for hospitals
01 April 2020
Social
Life in a quarantined Romanian city: Video showing Suceava in the first day of Covid-19 lockdown goes viral