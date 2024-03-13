Transport

Romania's consumer protection body ANPC targets OMV Petrom fuel stations

13 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s consumer protection body ANPC  inspected some 200 fuel stations of the OMV and OMV Petrom chains on March 12 and closed down temporarily 11, issuing fines with a total value of RON 340,000 (EUR 68,000) for the irregularities found.

ANPC said it primarily checks how the pumps are calibrated, tracking the net amount of fuel sold to customers. It also checks the stores run by the filling stations, both in terms of food and non-food products.

"This broad action reflects our permanent desire to learn from the best,” ANPC head Horia Cnstantinescu said, further commenting on Austria and its ban on Schengen enlargement, Profit.ro reported.

OMV Petrom said in a statement that ANPC focused rather on the stores, where the issues were found than on the fuel pumps. 

“The stations will be reopened immediately after meeting all the conditions requested by ANPC. Currently, 3 of them have been reopened," the company said, quoted by Profit.ro

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Omvpetrom.com)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Romania's consumer protection body ANPC targets OMV Petrom fuel stations

13 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s consumer protection body ANPC  inspected some 200 fuel stations of the OMV and OMV Petrom chains on March 12 and closed down temporarily 11, issuing fines with a total value of RON 340,000 (EUR 68,000) for the irregularities found.

ANPC said it primarily checks how the pumps are calibrated, tracking the net amount of fuel sold to customers. It also checks the stores run by the filling stations, both in terms of food and non-food products.

"This broad action reflects our permanent desire to learn from the best,” ANPC head Horia Cnstantinescu said, further commenting on Austria and its ban on Schengen enlargement, Profit.ro reported.

OMV Petrom said in a statement that ANPC focused rather on the stores, where the issues were found than on the fuel pumps. 

“The stations will be reopened immediately after meeting all the conditions requested by ANPC. Currently, 3 of them have been reopened," the company said, quoted by Profit.ro

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Omvpetrom.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 March 2024
Politics
UK’s King Charles and Moldova’s Maia Sandu, most trusted international leaders by Romanians
13 March 2024
Defense
Romania will not send troops to fight in Ukraine, president says
12 March 2024
Politics
Romanian president announces bid for NATO secretary general job
09 March 2024
Legal
Romania unexpectedly wins arbitration case against Canadian company for controversial gold mining project
08 March 2024
Finance
Report: Romania’s Banca Transilvania is the third strongest banking brand in the world
08 March 2024
HR
PwC: Progress towards gender equality in the labor market is too slow in Romania
08 March 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Developer One United Properties partners with Ennismore to open Mondrian hotel in Bucharest
08 March 2024
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep to play again at Miami Open after doping ban reduced