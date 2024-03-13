Romania's consumer protection body ANPC targets OMV Petrom fuel stations

Romania’s consumer protection body ANPC inspected some 200 fuel stations of the OMV and OMV Petrom chains on March 12 and closed down temporarily 11, issuing fines with a total value of RON 340,000 (EUR 68,000) for the irregularities found.

ANPC said it primarily checks how the pumps are calibrated, tracking the net amount of fuel sold to customers. It also checks the stores run by the filling stations, both in terms of food and non-food products.

"This broad action reflects our permanent desire to learn from the best,” ANPC head Horia Cnstantinescu said, further commenting on Austria and its ban on Schengen enlargement, Profit.ro reported.

OMV Petrom said in a statement that ANPC focused rather on the stores, where the issues were found than on the fuel pumps.

“The stations will be reopened immediately after meeting all the conditions requested by ANPC. Currently, 3 of them have been reopened," the company said, quoted by Profit.ro.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Omvpetrom.com)