Romania could have special police department dedicated to animal protection

Romania could have an Animal Police department that would operate within the Public Order structures, according to interior minister Marcel Vela.

Asked if there is any hope for the establishment of the Animal Police in Romania, the interior minister said that he already had discussions about creating a working group that would be in charge of setting up a department dedicated to animal protection, News.ro reported.

“There is hope, and more than that, a certainty,” Vela said.

The working group would also consult with representatives of the civil society, animal lovers, and those involved in the rescue and protection of animals within this project, the minister also said.

Marcel Vela announced in early June that, after finding out that a mother dog and her puppies were beaten, starved, and abandoned near a landfill, he decided to adopt one of the puppies at the Ministry of Interior. The other puppies and the mother dog were put up for adoption.

