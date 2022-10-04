Romania’s Environment Ministry launches air quality monitoring app

Romania’s environment minister Tanczos Barna announced on Tuesday, October 4, the launch of a new mobile app that people can use to monitor air quality. CalitateAer analyzes four indicators, including PM10 and PM2.5, based on centralized data from all 162 monitoring stations installed nationwide.

“The application is called CalitateAer and can be downloaded from the AppStore and Google Play and installed on the phone. The 162 stations in the country can be tracked through this app,” the minister said, quoted by News.ro.

According to Tanczos Barna, the air quality is rated as good, extremely bad, and bad.

“There you will be able to see which are the green or red areas, where the problems are serious and where the air quality is impacted by pollution in the city area, in the neighbouring areas,” the environment minister said.

“From this contract, we purchased 11 analyzers for various locations in the country - Iasi, Cluj, Brasov, Dolj, and 19 for the Bucharest-Ilfov area. These 19 analyzers in Bucharest-Ilfov are partially in operation, nine are also connected to the electricity grid, ten are in the process of being plugged in, and offer this extremely useful information for citizens,” he added.

Air quality in Romania is currently monitored with 162 measuring stations, which are part of the National Air Quality Monitoring Network.

At the beginning of 2022, Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan announced that a consortium of four companies, including Cambridge Environmental Research Consultants, won the public tender to develop an Integrated Air Quality Plan in the city.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Călin)