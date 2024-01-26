Romania endorses EUR 95 mln aid package for farmers

Romania's government endorsed on January 25 ordinances for enforcing three aid schemes with a total value of RON 475 million dedicated to farmers.

One scheme aims to return the largest part of the excise duty paid for diesel used in agriculture, with a value of RON 270 million (EUR 54 million) for the year 2024, Digi24 reported.

Instead of RON 1,851 per 1,000 litres in H1 and RON 2,184 per 1,000 litres in H2, the farmers will thus pay only RON 104 per 1,000 litres as excise duty for diesel. The differential will be returned to the farmers.

The other two schemes are dedicated to cattle farms (RON 79 million, EUR 100/capita) and pig or poultry breeders (RON 126 million).

The ordinances enacted by the government on January 25 aim to establish a temporary state aid scheme to support the activity of farmers in the cereal, cattle, pig and poultry sectors in the context of the crisis caused by Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

