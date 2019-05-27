Romania wins group final at the 2019 European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku

Romania beat Bulgaria and Russia and won the gold medal in the group final of the 2019 European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics organized in Baku.

In other finals organized on Sunday, May 26, Romania won bronze in the mixed pairs competition (with the team Andreea Nogati and Dacian Barna) and in the trio contest (with the team made up of Andreea Bogati, Marian Broţei and Mihai Popa), local News.ro reported.

Romania also got the bronze medal in the aerobic dance contest, where Azerbaijan won the gold and Russia won the silver medal. Moreover, Romania won silver in the team contest as well.

At the same Championship, Romanian juniors won four medals.

