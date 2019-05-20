Newsroom
Romanian handball team CSM Bucuresti win men’s Challenge Cup for the first time
20 May 2019
Men’s handball team CSM Bucuresti won the EHF Challenge Cup title for the first time on Saturday, May 18, after a 26-20 (16-9) victory against Madeira Andebol SAD.

This is the only trophy won by a Romanian handball team in the 2018-2019 season, local News.ro reported.

CSM Bucuresti reached the Challenge Cup semifinals after defeating RK Borac 25-19 and 29-23. It then qualified to the final after 26-24 and 25-20 victories against HC Neva.

In 2018, the Challenge Cup title was won by Romanian team Potaissa Turda, which beat AEK Athens in the final.

The title won on Saturday by CSM Bucuresti is Romania’s seventh in men’s Challenge Cup. The other six were won by UCM Resita (3), Steaua Bucuresti (1), HC Odorhei (1) and Potaissa Turda (1).

(Photo source: Facebook/CSM Bucuresti Oficial)

