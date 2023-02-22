Rockwool to add new production line at its factory in Romania

Rockwool Group, the world's largest producer of mineral wool insulation products, announced plans to expand its local production capacity by adding a new basalt mineral wool production line to its factory in Ariceştii Rahtivani, near Ploiesti, Prahova County.

"The decision comes as a result of the analysis of the growth potential of the insulation market in Romania," the group announced.

Rockwool Group is the world leader in the production of basalt wool insulation products and the largest producer of this kind in Romania.

Currently, the group employs 177 at the factory in Ariceştii Rahtivani and in the central office in Bucharest.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rockwool)