Local developer Rock Development announces EUR 22 mln residential project in Bucharest

Romanian real estate developer Rock Development, controlled by three individual investors ( Eugenia Roateș, Constantin Mihali and Mircea Cotigă), announced a 100-apartment residential project in Bucharest.

The project is estimated to involve EUR 22 mln of investments and is developed on Matăsari Street in the capital city.

"It is the second major investment that we are starting in less than a year, after a few months ago we started the construction of the second phase of Avrig Park Residence, an investment of EUR 23 mln," said Mircea Cotigă, CEO of Rock Development Holding, quoted by Economica.net.

The company has fully developed and sold Politehnica Park Residence, with 434 apartments, the the first phase of Avrig Park Residence, with 135 apartments, and has pre-contracted about 25% of the apartments in the second phase.

