Local construction firm Pedro Construct develops EUR 21 mln residential project in northern Bucharest

Pedro Construct, one of the largest construction companies in Romania, led by businessman Petre Niculae, is developing a new residential complex in northern Bucharest, together with associate Florin Ababe. The investment in Jolie Village is estimated at EUR 21 million, with more than half (EUR 12 million) covered with financing from Libra Bank.

The construction of Jolie Village started this fall on an 8,000 sqm plot of land in the Iancu Nicolae area and is estimated to be completed by the end of 2023.

The complex will have 140 premium apartments with surfaces between 60 and 400 sqm, which will be sold for prices starting at EUR 150,000.

“With high-quality finishes, underfloor heating, aluminium carpentry, swimming pool and green spaces in a total area of about 5,000 sqm, we have several types of apartments, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, apartments with garden, but also some penthouses,” said Florin Ababe, Jolie Village developer.

Pedro Construct, founded in 1993 and under the management of Petre Niculae, has built several important residential compounds in Bucharest. These include Nusco City, Cloud 9, Exigent One, 19th Residence, 21 Residence, and Zen Living Apartments.

Florin Ababe is an engineer by profession and has extensive experience in entrepreneurship, having been active since 2007 in areas such as financial intermediation, telecommunications and precious metals trading. Over the years, he owned businesses such as Lion Free Exchange, Credit Amanet, Intelligent Communication System, Swiss Gold, Swiss Diamond Bucharest, Swiss Gold Bulgaria, Hong Kong Premium Watches, EAU Beta Trade Solutions, Boutique Watches Calea Dorobanti - Bucharest, and Global Landmark Properties.

(Photo source: Pedro Construct)