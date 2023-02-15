Romanian PE company ROCA announces EUR 20 mln capital increase

Romanian private equity company ROCA Investments, founded by Impetum Group, announced it completed a new round of equity increase, attracting RON 100 mln (some EUR 20 mln) for the consolidation and sustainable development of its portfolio.

This is the largest equity-raising round to date. Existing shareholders have provided 45%, and the remainder was attracted from new shareholders, all qualified investors. This brings the total number of ROCA Investments shareholders to 27 investors.

The raised equity will be used to develop and scale the existing portfolio, with a focus on the two strategic economic sectors in which ROCA Investments specializes: industry and agriculture.

"We estimate that in 2023 we will exceed the RON 500 mln valuation, and our promises to investors continue to be healthy growth, transparency and risk granularity. In a difficult year, we are relying on strategies that will lead to improving performance indicators across the portfolio and maintaining the average annual return of 30%, as it has been so far," said Rudolf Vizental, CEO and co-founder of ROCA Investments.

The projected valuation at the end of 2023 is twice the previous estimate for 2022, with a 30% contribution from the current equity increase.

(Photo source: ROCA Investments)