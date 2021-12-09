Profile picture for user andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/09/2021 - 08:25
Business

Private Equity firm ROCA sets up construction materials holding

09 December 2021
Private equity company ROCA Investments announced that it is going to set up a holding, Roca Industry, that will include all its construction materials companies to provide a common strategy and to ensure synergies in their activity.

So far, the holding contains only two companies, but more will be added in the future. The holding will consolidate by keeping rather than selling its companies.

Its shares will be in the future listed on the AeRO market of Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), according to ROCA Investments investment manager Ionut Bindea.

The companies in the holding are paint and varnishes producer Sarcom (100% owned by Roca Industry) and fibreglass mesh and fibreglass fittings producer Bico Industries (70%). ROCA Investments will hold 80% in the holding company ROCA Industry.

ROCA Industry will be managed by experts in the sector, who will ensure its operation and development. The management team of ROCA Investments will be involved in the strategic coordination of the ROCA Industry.

"Expanding the ROCA family - both in terms of portfolio and shareholders and entrepreneurs who join this holding company - is part of our development strategy, to create more Made in Romania products that have the capacity to scale and generate based on a sense of national pride, said Rudolf Vizental, CEO of ROCA Investments.

ROCA Industry - a construction materials holding company - is a long-term project, based on the strategy of generating value through a process of consolidation and modernization of Romanian production capacities that will increase the competitiveness of the domestic industry, but also to the decrease in dependence on imports and will have a major positive impact on the Romanian economy as a whole.

