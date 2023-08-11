Agriculture holding ROCA Agri RDF to launch non-banking financial institution

The agricultural holding ROCA Agri RDF, launched by ROCA Investments, is preparing the launch of a non-banking financial institution (IFN), the company announced.

The IFN will offer loans for the agricultural sector, pending authorization from the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

With the project, the agricultural holding aims to expand and diversify its products to further support farmers, it said. This development aligns with the strategic direction of the holding to become a key player on the national agriculture stage.

Present on the market since July 2022, ROCA Agri RDF has generated revenues of over EUR 156 million in the past year. It has doubled its exploited agricultural area, reaching a total of 4,000 hectares. Operating through its subsidiaries RDF, RDF Agricultura, Adidana, Dachim, and Supliment, it is an important player in both the production and distribution of agricultural inputs, as well as in the trade of cereals.

"As part of our development strategy, we intend to complement the range of products and services within our group by introducing specialized services for farmers' financing needs. This effort involves preparing the launch of a non-banking financial institution. The financing services will cater to the specific requirements of farmers, including short-term credits to support agricultural production. These credits will feature an easy application process and a repayment plan tailored to seasonal activities," Alexandru Savin, CEO of ROCA Agri RDF, said.

ROCA Agri RDF's investors are private equity company ROCA Investments as the majority shareholder, and Florin Deznan. ROCA Investments specializes in acquiring medium-sized entrepreneurial companies and transforming them into high-performing entities in strategically targeted sectors.

