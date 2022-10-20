On the road to Christmas – the Madrigal Choir performs in seven Romanian cities

The National Madrigal - Marin Constantin Chamber Choir has announced the On the road to Christmas national tour, which will take place December 4-19 in seven cities throughout Romania, kicking off the celebrations for the Madrigal Choir’s 60th anniversary.

"We look forward to welcoming Christmas with one of our most beloved performances," says Emil Pantelimon, manager of the National Madrigal - Marin Constantin Chamber Choir and show director.

"On the Road to Christmas is part of a series of special events we have launched in recent years, combining the distinctive sound of the Madrigal Choir with dramatic texts relevant to the excitement of the winter holidays, and part of our 30-event series in celebration of Madrigal’s 60th anniversary. If madrigalists have been dubbed the Angels of Christmas by the public, then it is essential for us to recreate this magic every year."

Anna Ungureanu, the principal conductor of the National Madrigal - Marin Constantin Chamber Choir and Cezar Verlan, second conductor, have prepared for the 9 performances of the tour a program aimed at creating an organic link between drama and hope, between the classical and the modern, between Romanian and international tradition.

On the road to Christmas is about family and the complex connections therein. Through music, it speaks of the joy of real life, where social disruptions or historical dissonances are inevitable trials that polish and strengthen what is fundamental and immutable in a family - love. It is a history in the sound of those alienated, cast out by history, but who retain the hope of reunion through the bright symbol of Christmas.

On the road to Christmas was directed and scripted by Emil Pantelimon and the set was designed by Vladimir Turturică.

The selection of dramatic texts was made by Mădălin Guruianu and will take the audience through a dynamic emotional sequence, starting with the Song of Songs, and including texts by Eugen Jebeleanu, Lucian Blaga, Costache Ioanid, Khaled Hosseini, Saint Teresa of Avila and Paulo Coelho.

The calendar of the national tour is as follows:

- Cluj-Napoca, Romanian National Opera - December 4-5

- Târgu Mureș, National Theater - December 7

- Timișoara, Mihai Eminescu National Theater - December 10

- Craiova, Marin Sorescu National Theater - December 11

- Suceava, Matei Vișniec Municipal Theater - December 14

- Iași, Romanian National Opera - December 15

- Bucharest, Bucharest National Opera - December 19-20

Tickets for the performances are available online at Bilete.ro.

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: National Madrigal - Marin Constantin Chamber Choir)