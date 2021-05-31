Covid-19: RO places UK on “red list” of countries with high epidemiological risk

Romania placed the UK on the “red list” of countries with high epidemiological risk, according to a decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU). The measure applies starting June 1.

Travelers arriving from countries on the red list need to quarantine for 14 days unless they were fully vaccinated at least ten days before entering Romania. Those who enter quarantine can take a PCR test. If it comes back negative, they can exit quarantine after ten days.

The measure was taken because of an increasing number of UK infections with various strains, especially the B.1.617.2 strain, initially identified in India, CNSU explained.

According to the same CNSU decision, foreign citizens and stateless persons arriving in Romania from third countries need to quarantine for 14 days, regardless of the country they arrive from.

Several exceptions to this apply, including for people who were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at least ten days before entering Romania; people who can show proof that they recovered from Covid-19 between 14 and 90 days before entering the country (for instance an antibodies test taken at most 14 days before entering the country); children younger than 3; children aged between 3 and 16, if they show a negative Covid-19 test carried out at most 72 hours before entering the country; diplomatic staff; drivers of vehicles of goods with a maximum capacity of 2.4 tonnes, drivers of passenger vehicles, flight crew, and railway staff.

The full list of exceptions is available in the CNSU decision to be found here.

(Photo: Pixabay)

