Regulator: 5G licenses could bring EUR 720 mln to Romania’s budget

Revenues generated to the state budget by the sale of the entire 5G frequency spectrum could "easily" exceed RON 3.6 billion (EUR 720 million), compared to a starting price of RON 2.5 bln, Eduard Lovin, vice-president of the communication market regulator (ANCOM), estimated in an online conference, Economica.net reported.

At the beginning of February this year, ANCOM announced, in its Action Plan for 2021, that it will adopt this year a decision on organizing the selection procedure for granting the rights to use the radio spectrum available for the implementation of new technologies (5G).

On January 29, 2020, the European Commission (EC) approved a common set of instruments comprising mitigation measures agreed by member states to address the security risks associated with introducing the 5G technology, the fifth generation of mobile networks.

The Romanian lawmakers awaited the EC's decision for amending the national legislation accordingly before the 5G auctions.

The European Forum also called for key measures to be implemented by April 30, 2020.

In addition, the Commission invited the member states to draw up a joint report on the timely implementation of those measures in each country by June 30, 2020.

