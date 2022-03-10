Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

RO automobile, furniture and steel companies hit by war in Ukraine

10 March 2022
The local automotive industry, furniture production, and metallurgy are suffering a major impact in terms of output due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to a statement from the Ministry of Economy, quoted by Economedia.ro.

Minister Florin Spătaru, announced that on Wednesday, March 9, a task force was set up to address the effects of the conflict in Ukraine on certain industrial segments in Romania.

The interruption of the flow of raw materials, in terms of both import and export, creates difficulties in the supply chains, which generates a major, multiplier impact on the production units in Romania, the ministry's statement reads.

The transit of raw materials and products (import and export) to and from the Russian Federation, whether by air, land or sea, is disrupted both in terms of the context of sanctions and the risk of conflict zones.

RO automobile, furniture and steel companies hit by war in Ukraine

10 March 2022
The local automotive industry, furniture production, and metallurgy are suffering a major impact in terms of output due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to a statement from the Ministry of Economy, quoted by Economedia.ro.

Minister Florin Spătaru, announced that on Wednesday, March 9, a task force was set up to address the effects of the conflict in Ukraine on certain industrial segments in Romania.

The interruption of the flow of raw materials, in terms of both import and export, creates difficulties in the supply chains, which generates a major, multiplier impact on the production units in Romania, the ministry's statement reads.

The transit of raw materials and products (import and export) to and from the Russian Federation, whether by air, land or sea, is disrupted both in terms of the context of sanctions and the risk of conflict zones.

