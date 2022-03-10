RO automobile, furniture and steel companies hit by war in Ukraine

The local automotive industry, furniture production, and metallurgy are suffering a major impact in terms of output due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to a statement from the Ministry of Economy, quoted by Economedia.ro.

Minister Florin Spătaru, announced that on Wednesday, March 9, a task force was set up to address the effects of the conflict in Ukraine on certain industrial segments in Romania.

The interruption of the flow of raw materials, in terms of both import and export, creates difficulties in the supply chains, which generates a major, multiplier impact on the production units in Romania, the ministry's statement reads.

The transit of raw materials and products (import and export) to and from the Russian Federation, whether by air, land or sea, is disrupted both in terms of the context of sanctions and the risk of conflict zones.

(Photo: Pexels)

