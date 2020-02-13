Romania has over 250 certified “green” buildings

Over 250 buildings and real estate projects from Romania have been certified as “green buildings” based on one of the international sustainable schemes, BREEAM, LEED, EDGE and WELL, according to data centralized by BuildGreen, the leading local consultant in the field of sustainable building design, development and certification.

Over 40 office buildings, commercial centers, warehouses, residential projects or factories were certified as sustainable in 2019.

Almost three in four of them are located in Bucharest, followed by Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara and Brasov.

“The implementation of sustainable principles has already become a widespread practice on the real estate market in Romania. We already have office buildings with sophisticated systems that reduce energy consumption and increase occupant comfort, buildings designed to achieve maximum levels of sustainable certification, we are witnessing a greater openness from residential developers towards green certifications, and have the first sustainable certified factory. On the other hand, over 95% of the public buildings and the ones delivered prior to 2010 require refurbishing, so there is still much work to be done,” stated Razvan Nica, managing director BuildGreen.

The firm was involved in 2019 in the certification of over 20 real estate projects, among which are Renault Bucharest Connected, The Bridge, Expo Business Park, Oregon Park, Isho Timisoara, Matei Millo, three new buildings from Coresi Brasov, the new Artic factory from Ulmi, and the Luxuria Domenii Residence.

(Photo: Pixabay)

