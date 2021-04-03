Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Business

RO Govt. prepares to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects

04 March 2021
Romania's Government will analyze next week an ordinance that will exclude companies from non-EU countries that don't have trade agreements with the EU, including China, from participating in infrastructure projects in Romania, assured prime minister Florin Citu.

"Today, I spoke with the Government's general secretary and I am waiting for the emergency ordinance for next week's meeting," Citu said in an interview with G4media.ro.

In early February, the Government adopted a memorandum for limiting the participation in tenders for companies from non-EU countries that have no trade agreements with Romania or the European Union.

Deputy prime minister Kelemen Hunor and deputy prime minister Dan Barna announced the draft ordinance while PM Citu initially denied it, Hotnews.ro claims.

Asked in February about the existence of a memorandum to exclude Chinese companies from tenders for highways and railways, the PM replied: "No. If this is the case, then there must be an ordinance to change the public procurement law."

In his interview with G4Media, PM Citu also spoke about the sale of the 5G licenses and the changes to the Offshore Law, two of the most important economic themes on his cabinet’s agenda.

He said the draft bill to change the Offshore Law and unlock the gas exploitation in the Black Sea would be adopted “soon,” and only after talks with partners in the ruling coalition.

He also said he is waiting for the Digitization Ministry to come up with the draft law for organizing the 5G license sale. PM Citu estimates that Romania can get at least 80% of the revenues it expects from the sale of 5G licenses this year. 

(Photo: Kawee Wateesatogkij | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
