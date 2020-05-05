Romania Insider
Romania’s foreign currency reserves drop by another EUR 1 bln in April
05 May 2020
The foreign exchange reserves held by Romania's National Bank (BNR) decreased by almost EUR 1 billion, respectively 2.83%, to EUR 33.16 bln on April 30, from EUR 34.12 bln one month earlier.

In March, BNR's forex reserves had dropped by another EUR 1 .7 bln amid unusually strong outflows (EUR 5 bln).

The outflows remained robust, above EUR 5 bln in April as well.

During April 2020, the payments due on the foreign currency-denominated public and publicly guaranteed debt amounted to only some EUR 250 million.

The gold stock remained steady at 103.6 tonnes at the end of April. Following the change in the international price of gold, its value reached EUR 5.26 bln.

Thus, Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at EUR 38.4 bln at the end of April, compared to EUR 39.0 bln one month earlier.

Normal
Normal

 

