Cannes 2021: Romanian film selected in Cinéfondation section

The short Prin oraş circulă scurte poveşti de dragoste (Love Stories on the Move), directed by Carina-Gabriela Dașoveanu, was selected in the Cinéfondation film school competition at this year’s Cannes film festival.

The 13 live-action and four animated shorts in the selection were chosen from among the 1,835 productions submitted by film schools all over the world.

The productions will be judged by a jury made up of director and writer Kaouther Ben Hania (Tunisia); director, writer, and actress Tuva Novotny (Sweden); director and writer Alice Winocour (France); director, producer, and writer Sameh Alaa (Egypt); filmmaker and teacher Carlos Muguiro (Spain); and director and screenwriter Nicolas Pariser (France).

The jury for Short Films and the Cinéfondation film school competition will award the Short Film Palme d'Or to one of the ten films in competition, and the three Cinéfondation prizes to the best of the 17 selected films by film school students.

The jury will present the Cinéfondation prizes at a ceremony preceding the screening of the awarded films on July 15th in the Buñuel Theatre.

Created in 1998 and devoted to the search for new talent, the Cinéfondation selects fifteen to twenty short and medium-length films each year from film schools all over the world.

This year's edition of the Cannes Film Festival takes place between July 6th and July 17th.

Cannes Festival 2021: Movie by Romanian Teodora Ana Mihai joins Un Certain Regard section

(Photo: Freeprod | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com