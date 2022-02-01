Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 02/01/2022 - 10:32
Social

Covid-19 travel: Romania drops epidemiological risk lists

01 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) decided on January 31 to drop the color-coded lists that labeled the countries’ epidemiological risk. Instead, a five-day quarantine will apply to anyone entering the country and not showing the EU Covid-19 certificate or a similar document attesting to vaccination, having recovered from the illness or a negative PCR test.

The lists, which grouped countries into Red, Yellow, or Green depending on the Covid-19 incidence rate, were dropped “not necessarily” for medical reasons but because “it is a more unitary approach, easier to follow,” especially that few EU countries are now in the Green area, state secretary Raed Arafat explained.

The five-day quarantine applies to those who do not show the EU Covid-19 certificate or a similar document showing proof of vaccination, completed at least ten days prior to entry, having experienced the illness in the 180 days before entering the country, or a negative PCR test carried out at most 72 hours prior to boarding or entering the national territory. 

Several exceptions apply, including for children younger than or 12 years old; people transiting Romania who leave the country within at most 24 hours; cross-border workers; pupils, students, Romanian citizens or citizens residing outside of the country who commute for study daily and can show supporting documents, among others.

The CNSU decision, including the list of exceptions, is available here. The decision is valid starting February 1, at 00:00.

At the same time, Romania will align to EU rules concerning the validity of the Covid-19 pass and will enforce the nine-month validity of the pass without a third vaccine dose, Arafat explained.

“Soon, of course, we will have to align to EU rules. So, at some point, those who have taken the second dose more than nine months ago and have not taken the third will need to show a test,” he said.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 01/13/2022 - 13:23
25 January 2022
RI +
Why is Romania a top destination for remote work?
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 02/01/2022 - 10:32
Social

Covid-19 travel: Romania drops epidemiological risk lists

01 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) decided on January 31 to drop the color-coded lists that labeled the countries’ epidemiological risk. Instead, a five-day quarantine will apply to anyone entering the country and not showing the EU Covid-19 certificate or a similar document attesting to vaccination, having recovered from the illness or a negative PCR test.

The lists, which grouped countries into Red, Yellow, or Green depending on the Covid-19 incidence rate, were dropped “not necessarily” for medical reasons but because “it is a more unitary approach, easier to follow,” especially that few EU countries are now in the Green area, state secretary Raed Arafat explained.

The five-day quarantine applies to those who do not show the EU Covid-19 certificate or a similar document showing proof of vaccination, completed at least ten days prior to entry, having experienced the illness in the 180 days before entering the country, or a negative PCR test carried out at most 72 hours prior to boarding or entering the national territory. 

Several exceptions apply, including for children younger than or 12 years old; people transiting Romania who leave the country within at most 24 hours; cross-border workers; pupils, students, Romanian citizens or citizens residing outside of the country who commute for study daily and can show supporting documents, among others.

The CNSU decision, including the list of exceptions, is available here. The decision is valid starting February 1, at 00:00.

At the same time, Romania will align to EU rules concerning the validity of the Covid-19 pass and will enforce the nine-month validity of the pass without a third vaccine dose, Arafat explained.

“Soon, of course, we will have to align to EU rules. So, at some point, those who have taken the second dose more than nine months ago and have not taken the third will need to show a test,” he said.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 01/13/2022 - 13:23
25 January 2022
RI +
Why is Romania a top destination for remote work?
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks