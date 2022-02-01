Covid-19 travel: Romania drops epidemiological risk lists

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) decided on January 31 to drop the color-coded lists that labeled the countries’ epidemiological risk. Instead, a five-day quarantine will apply to anyone entering the country and not showing the EU Covid-19 certificate or a similar document attesting to vaccination, having recovered from the illness or a negative PCR test.

The lists, which grouped countries into Red, Yellow, or Green depending on the Covid-19 incidence rate, were dropped “not necessarily” for medical reasons but because “it is a more unitary approach, easier to follow,” especially that few EU countries are now in the Green area, state secretary Raed Arafat explained.

The five-day quarantine applies to those who do not show the EU Covid-19 certificate or a similar document showing proof of vaccination, completed at least ten days prior to entry, having experienced the illness in the 180 days before entering the country, or a negative PCR test carried out at most 72 hours prior to boarding or entering the national territory.

Several exceptions apply, including for children younger than or 12 years old; people transiting Romania who leave the country within at most 24 hours; cross-border workers; pupils, students, Romanian citizens or citizens residing outside of the country who commute for study daily and can show supporting documents, among others.

The CNSU decision, including the list of exceptions, is available here. The decision is valid starting February 1, at 00:00.

At the same time, Romania will align to EU rules concerning the validity of the Covid-19 pass and will enforce the nine-month validity of the pass without a third vaccine dose, Arafat explained.

“Soon, of course, we will have to align to EU rules. So, at some point, those who have taken the second dose more than nine months ago and have not taken the third will need to show a test,” he said.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com