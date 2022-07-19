Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count rises to highest level since March

Romania recorded 7,658 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, July 19.

This is 4,370 more than the cases reported on July 18, and the highest daily count since early March. The country recorded 8,461 cases on March 1.

Apart from the newly-confirmed cases, 205 patients re-tested positive.

Bucharest had the most cases over the past 24 hours (1,524), followed by the counties of Braşov (473), Cluj (467), Constanţa (444) and Timiş (320).

A total of 2,204 Covid-19 patients are admitted to hospitals in the country, 72 more than the day before. Of these, 136 are admitted to intensive care units, 21 more than the day before.

At the same time, nine deaths were reported.

A total of 28,100 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours: 5,796 PCR ones and 22,304 rapid ones.

(Photo: Anyaivanova/ Dreamstime)

