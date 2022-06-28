RO firms apply to build 3.5 GWh of wind, solar projects with grants under Resilience Facility

The Romanian companies submitted 668 solar and wind energy projects, with a total installed capacity of 3.5GWh, to the Ministry of Energy for financing under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), according to the consulting company REI.

Of the total projects submitted, REI brokered a number of 100 projects, respectively over 15% of the total, according to a company statement.

"We submitted projects for over 100 customers, with installed capacities from 0.2 MW to 70 MW. The interest for measure C6 - Energy from PNRR was huge; we received hundreds of applications for funding [...]. We are glad that the Ministry of Energy decided to extend the submission session by over 50 days; this helped the companies, consultants and designers to finalize the projects and facilitate the elaboration of complete projects within the defined term," explained Roxana Mircea, REI managing partner.

For the installation of photovoltaic panels, companies could request grants worth between EUR 425,000 and EUR 750,000 per MW.

For wind farms, interested companies could request non-reimbursable support of up to EUR 1.3 mln per MW.

Among the clients of REI that have applied for such grants, there are companies in the fields of construction materials production, postal services - courier, cement, meat processing, shopping malls, but also industrial park developers.

(Photo: Pixabay)

