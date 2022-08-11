Romania’s first Lemur Glade, a unique corridor where visitors can interact with families of ring-tailed lemurs, was inaugurated on Saturday, August 6, at the Targu Mures Zoo.

"It is the first corridor in the country specially designed for ring-tailed lemurs.

It's a special treat for the little ones and the adults alike, with a dedicated area where you can walk freely among the lemurs," said the mayor of Targu Mures, Soos Zoltan, quoted by Agerpres.

The Zoo's lemur den has a specially designed corridor from which you can interact with the ring-tailed lemurs safely (as they are not aggressive animals), that was built using recycled materials.

"We're trying to implement a different policy - to use recyclable materials, to go green.

Let's stop using concrete and switch to inexpensive natural materials instead," said director of the Targu Mures Zoo, Szantho Janos.

The source states that the Lemur Glade is over 50 acres wide and houses three families of 16 ring-tailed lemurs in total.

Kopacz Andras, the Zoo director’s right hand, says:

"They seem to have settled in very well with each other, there have been no problems and we hope visitors will continue to enjoy them."

