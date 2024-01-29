Politics

Right-wing alliance supports Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan for another term

29 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The United Right Alliance (ADU), formed by the main opposition party USR and a series of smaller partners, backs incumbent Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan for a new term, Ludovic Orban, the president of Forța Dreptei and one of the leaders of this alliance, announced on January 28.

For a victory, it matters whether other centre-right parties (such as the Liberal Party) will have a candidate to face the Social Democrats' candidate, mayor Dan said. 

"We don't consider that Nicusor Dan was perfect, but we see that the real estate sharks and all those who looted local budgets, who profited illegally from improper relations with Bucharest municipality both during [Sorin] Oprescu's term and during [Gabriela] Firea's term, 'sharpen their swords' and try to recapture Bucharest," Ludovic Orban said, B1tv.ro reported. 

"We always have a candidate of the Social Democrats [PSD] who starts with the first chance, and we have a question whether there will be a single candidate from the right-wing parties or not. If there is a single candidate of the right-wing (…), he has the first chance. If there are more candidates from the right-wing parties, the PSD candidate wins. It's very, very simple," explained Nicusor Dan recently.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Right-wing alliance supports Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan for another term

29 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The United Right Alliance (ADU), formed by the main opposition party USR and a series of smaller partners, backs incumbent Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan for a new term, Ludovic Orban, the president of Forța Dreptei and one of the leaders of this alliance, announced on January 28.

For a victory, it matters whether other centre-right parties (such as the Liberal Party) will have a candidate to face the Social Democrats' candidate, mayor Dan said. 

"We don't consider that Nicusor Dan was perfect, but we see that the real estate sharks and all those who looted local budgets, who profited illegally from improper relations with Bucharest municipality both during [Sorin] Oprescu's term and during [Gabriela] Firea's term, 'sharpen their swords' and try to recapture Bucharest," Ludovic Orban said, B1tv.ro reported. 

"We always have a candidate of the Social Democrats [PSD] who starts with the first chance, and we have a question whether there will be a single candidate from the right-wing parties or not. If there is a single candidate of the right-wing (…), he has the first chance. If there are more candidates from the right-wing parties, the PSD candidate wins. It's very, very simple," explained Nicusor Dan recently.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water