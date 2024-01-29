Right-wing alliance supports Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan for another term

The United Right Alliance (ADU), formed by the main opposition party USR and a series of smaller partners, backs incumbent Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan for a new term, Ludovic Orban, the president of Forța Dreptei and one of the leaders of this alliance, announced on January 28.

For a victory, it matters whether other centre-right parties (such as the Liberal Party) will have a candidate to face the Social Democrats' candidate, mayor Dan said.

"We don't consider that Nicusor Dan was perfect, but we see that the real estate sharks and all those who looted local budgets, who profited illegally from improper relations with Bucharest municipality both during [Sorin] Oprescu's term and during [Gabriela] Firea's term, 'sharpen their swords' and try to recapture Bucharest," Ludovic Orban said, B1tv.ro reported.

"We always have a candidate of the Social Democrats [PSD] who starts with the first chance, and we have a question whether there will be a single candidate from the right-wing parties or not. If there is a single candidate of the right-wing (…), he has the first chance. If there are more candidates from the right-wing parties, the PSD candidate wins. It's very, very simple," explained Nicusor Dan recently.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)