Revolut launches banking operations in Romania

Revolut, the global money-transfer application, announced that its license for banking services in Romania came into effect.

Consequently, the customers of Revolut Bank in the country will benefit from deposit guarantees based on the European Deposit Guarantee Scheme and additional services.

The Revolut app users in Romania can now transfer to Revolut Bank to benefit from additional services through the application. The transfer process only takes a few minutes.

Over 1.3 million Romanians use Revolut services.

The company's representatives say that the introduction of deposit guarantees, together with the services and functionalities that Revolut already offers, will bring more control and security to customers.

"Revolut is the fastest-growing fintech in Europe, and this is because we have always prioritized our customers. An important role is also played by product design, the fact that we do not charge hidden fees and commissions, and we constantly build innovative financial products," said Virgilijus Mirkės, CEO at Revolut Bank.

(Photo: Sebastian Czapnik | Dreamstime.com)

