Retail sales in Romania accelerate to 9% in February

The volume of retail sales in Romania increased by 9.0% year-on-year in February, which was the highest annual growth rate in more than one year.

The seasonally and workday-adjusted sales index edged down by 0.2% from January, but it remains at the second-highest level in the past decade.

The record sales came as no surprise after the net wages soared by a record 14.4% annual rate in January (latest available data) and the unemployment rate keeps dropping below values typically described as “full employment”.

The non-food sales, usually reflecting the consumers’ confidence, surged above the average, by 12.6% year-on-year, in February, along with a similar rate (12.7%) posted by the car fuel sales. The food sales increased by only 3.9% year-on-year.

