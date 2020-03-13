Restaurants’ revenues down 20-80% in Romania as people avoid public places

The revenues of restaurants in Romania have dropped by rates that range from 20% to 80% (depending on the location) due to the lack of customers in the context of the coronavirus epidemic, Daniel Mischie, president of the Romanian Hotel and Restaurant Employers Organization (HORA) said on Wednesday.

“In restaurants, the revenues dropped by between 20% and 80%, depending on the area. The situation is very difficult for operators and our intention is to keep the workforce without having to take measures in this regard,” said Mischie, who is also CEO of local restaurant chain City Grill, local Profit.ro reported.

“Unfortunately there are situations where the managers have taken measures to fire employees,” he added.

He estimates that, if the number of infected people continues to rise [which is expected for the coming days or weeks], the restaurants’ revenues will continue to decline.

The representative of the restaurant owners’ association asked the Government to redirect part of the European funds into affordable credit lines for the restaurant and tourism industry.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)