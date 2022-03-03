Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Senior Editor 

 

More than 50 repatriation flights scheduled until mid-March from Bucharest's main airport

03 March 2022
More than 50 repatriation flights are scheduled to depart between March 2 and March 13 from the Henri Coandă (Otopeni) Airport, Bucharest’s main one, the Bucharest Airports Company CNAB said.

The flights are scheduled to depart to destinations such as Athens (Greece), New Delhi (India), Cairo (Egypt), Mumbai (India), Istanbul (Turkey), Casablanca (Morocco), Medina (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait, Hindon (India), Lisbon (Portugal), Amman (Jordan) and Tbilisi (Georgia).

Additional flights might be added, CNAB said.

On March 2, 16 charter flights were scheduled to depart the Henri Coandă airport to repatriate 3,079 citizens of other states who were in Ukraine when the Russian invasion started. Four Indian airlines had flights to New Delhi, Mumbai, Hindon, and Kuwait, carrying 1,486 Indian citizens, among other flights scheduled, the airport said.

CNAB said dedicated waiting areas were set up for passengers waiting to be repatriated, alongside a dedicated border control area. For passengers arriving from Ukraine, a translation point served by interpreters from Ukrainian and Russian was set up.

According to data from the Border Police, on March 2, of the 78,318 people who entered the country, 25,924 were Ukrainian citizens, up 8% on the previous day. A total of 11,171 Ukrainian citizens crossed the border from Ukraine, and 12,511 from Moldova. At the same time, 19,575 Ukrainian citizens left the country. Since the start of the crisis and by March 2 (24:00), 139,050 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania, and 87,676 left the country.

