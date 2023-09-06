Renovatio Solar completes 400 kWp PV project for KLG Europe Logistics Romania

Renovatio Solar, a company from the Renovatio ecosystem, said on September 6 that it completed a 400 kWp photovoltaic (PV) project for KLG Europe Logistics Romania, one of the leaders of the local logistics and transport services market.

The project involved the installation of 888 solar panels on the KLG warehouse in Bolintin Deal, Giurgiu county, which also hosts the company’s headquarters. According to Horatiu Regneala, CEO of Renovatio Solar, the PV panels can generate an estimated 500 MWh of electricity per year.

The investment amounted to “hundreds of thousands of euros,” the company said, and the operating life of the newly installed system is 25-30 years.

“In the recent period, we have invested over EUR 1 million in digitization and sustainable initiatives, considering that in both areas, the benefits that the company will register are obvious: more independence in running operational processes and significant cost reductions. As for the investments in photovoltaic panels, they cover approximately 40% of the energy consumed annually,” said Razvan Marinescu, Managing Director of KLG Europe Logistics Romania.

Following the technical-economic evaluation facilitated by Renovatio Solar, KLG decided that the best solution to cover its needs is an on-grid system, which would supply energy for its own consumption while the extra electricity produced would be delivered to the network.

Renovatio Solar is a major player in the field of solar energy and green technology in Romania.

KLG Europe Logistics Romania is a member of the KLG Europe group, which, at the end of 2019, became part of the Sinotrans group. It currently manages nine hubs in large cities across the country, namely Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Brasov, Sibiu, Craiova, Constanta, Braila, and Bacau.

