Remote Butler app launches in Cluj-Napoca restaurants this summer, Bucharest to follow

Remote Butler, an IT startup from Cluj-Napoca, said it would launch its Ospătar la Distanță (Remote Butler) app this summer. The application will initially be introduced in three restaurants in Cluj-Napoca, which are faced with a shortage of waiters speaking foreign languages, and will later be introduced in restaurants in Bucharest and other big cities.

According to its developers, Remote Butler is the first app of its kind in Romania and the world, allowing orders to be placed through waiters who work remotely.

Through the new app, restaurant customers communicate with waiters via video calls and place their orders, regardless of where the waiters are. Then, the remote butler sends the order to the kitchen and bar, leaving it to restaurant waiters to just bring the order to the table.

The developers say that, in this way, the working time of waiters in restaurants is cut in half, which in turn helps them to better cover the large flow of orders in the warm season.

Horațiu Negrea, CEO of Remote Butler, explained: “Remote Butler is a real opportunity for the HoReCa industry and allows restaurant owners to become more competitive by having access to qualified staff. A restaurant in Cluj can work with waiters from Timișoara, and the waiters will be satisfied with the income obtained.”

He added: “Until now, a waiter whose home was in the countryside, if he wanted to work at a top restaurant in the country, he was forced to migrate from the countryside to the urban area, where he had to pay the rent from the income earned. Remote Butler eliminates this need to migrate from rural to urban, but gives waiters a chance to earn and grow professionally.”

In turn, restaurant managers and owners will be able to work with qualified staff without having to recruit waiters constantly.

Especially in summer, HoReCa is the field with the most jobs left unfilled. Thus, owners can work with waiters from the Remote Butler network every time the situation requires it in exchange for a percentage of the total value of the bill.

Another plus, according to the app developers, is that the new tool can help reduce the waiting time of restaurant guests.

