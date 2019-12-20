Restoration of famous Constanta casino can start, mayor says

After many years of delays mainly caused by auctions being blocked by appeals, the restoration of the famous casino in the Romanian seaside city of Constanta can start. The company that contested the latest auction decided to withdraw its appeal, and this means that the authorities can go on with the procedure, according to Constanta mayor Decebal Fagadau.

“The contesting company withdrew its appeal (the second) and the contract can be signed (finally)! I know, it's hard to believe, but the fourth auction is over! Our casino will be rehabilitated and restored!” Fagadau wrote on Facebook.

Former minister of development Daniel Suciu also announced on Facebook that the bidder decided to drop the appeal.

“Friday, September 13 - the auction for the rehabilitation of the Casino in Constanta is contested on the last day. Friday, December 13 - the company loses at the Bucharest Court of Appeal. Today, December 19 - the company also drops the action filed with the CNSC (the National Council for Settlement of Appeals e.n.),” Suciu said. “The symbol of Constanta will be restored and I want to thank those who have supported this approach, from CNI (the National Investment Company e.n.) specialists to Decebal Fagadau, the mayor of Constanta,” he added.

The casino in Constanta was built in 1910. It was designed by Swiss-Romanian architect Daniel Renard in the Art Nouveau style. Although a landmark of the Black Sea shore, the building was abandoned during the 2000s, and is currently in very bad shape. The casino passed four years ago from the municipality to the National Investment Company to be restored, and since then several auctions organized for the rehabilitation of the monument have been challenged and canceled. The fourth action was contested a few months ago.

Last year, the casino was included on Europa Nostra's list of 7 most endangered heritage sites in Europe.

[email protected]