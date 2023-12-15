Monza group sells cardiovascular surgery hospital in Bucharest

Policlinico di Monza sold its first hospital developed in Romania, Monza cardiovascular surgery hospital in Bucharest, to Ares Group, specialized in interventional cardiology, and Brain Hospital, specialized in neurosurgery, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The hospital was opened in Bucharest following an investment of EUR 40 million and became operational in 2012 as a centre of excellence in cardiovascular surgery. It reported revenues of over EUR 40 million over the past years but never achieved profits.

The Ares centres, specialized in interventional cardiology, have been controlled since 2019 by the American PE firm Highlander Partners. They reported a EUR 17.6 million turnover last year and expect a EUR 20 million turnover in 2023.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pop Nukoonrat | Dreamstime.com)