M&A

Monza group sells cardiovascular surgery hospital in Bucharest

15 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Policlinico di Monza sold its first hospital developed in Romania, Monza cardiovascular surgery hospital in Bucharest, to Ares Group, specialized in interventional cardiology, and Brain Hospital, specialized in neurosurgery, Ziarul Financiar reported. 

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The hospital was opened in Bucharest following an investment of EUR 40 million and became operational in 2012 as a centre of excellence in cardiovascular surgery. It reported revenues of over EUR 40 million over the past years but never achieved profits. 

The Ares centres, specialized in interventional cardiology, have been controlled since 2019 by the American PE firm Highlander Partners. They reported a EUR 17.6 million turnover last year and expect a EUR 20 million turnover in 2023.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
M&A

Monza group sells cardiovascular surgery hospital in Bucharest

15 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Policlinico di Monza sold its first hospital developed in Romania, Monza cardiovascular surgery hospital in Bucharest, to Ares Group, specialized in interventional cardiology, and Brain Hospital, specialized in neurosurgery, Ziarul Financiar reported. 

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The hospital was opened in Bucharest following an investment of EUR 40 million and became operational in 2012 as a centre of excellence in cardiovascular surgery. It reported revenues of over EUR 40 million over the past years but never achieved profits. 

The Ares centres, specialized in interventional cardiology, have been controlled since 2019 by the American PE firm Highlander Partners. They reported a EUR 17.6 million turnover last year and expect a EUR 20 million turnover in 2023.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm