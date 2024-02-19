Regina Maria Social Innovation Foundation expands network with acquisition of Bucharest clinic

Fundatia Inovatii Sociale Regina Maria/ Regina Maria Social Innovation Foundation is expanding its network in Bucharest by acquiring InClinic Rahova.

By acquiring a 51% stake in the clinic, the foundation established by Wargha Enayati and Mitra Enayati enters a partnership with Cristina Bâtlan, the founder of the footwear and accessories brand Musette, the foundation said.

InClinic Rahova thus becomes the third and largest clinic of the foundation. The clinic, which has a surface of 1,100 sqm, offers access to specialties such as cardiology, internal medicine, gynecology, neurology, dermatology, general surgery, pediatrics, psychology, ORL, orthopedics, gastroenterology, rheumatology, urology, endocrinology, ophthalmology, family medicine, and geriatrics, among others.

The acquisition was also motivated by "a strategic interest in expanding in the Rahova area of the city, a densely populated neighborhood with significant social and medical issues," the foundation explained.

Access to medical services is open to all categories of patients, including paying, insured, and, soon, uninsured patients. One of the clinic's objectives is to attract doctors in all specialties, including in contract with the National Health Insurance House (CNAS), to provide care to all categories.

The foundation owns three social clinics, three educational centers, and a mobile medical center that has supported Ukrainian refugees over the past two years. Its Baba Novac Social Clinic offers medical services to those without an income, medical insurance, and, in many cases, shelter.

Wargha Enayati is the founder and former owner of the private health care operator Regina Maria, later acquired by Mid Europa Partners. In 2021, he opened Enayati Medical City, a greenfield healthcare project in northern Bucharest.

(Photo: Pop Nukoonrat/ Dreamstime)

