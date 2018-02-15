Record participation of Romania at 2018 Berlin Film Festival

Numerous Romanian productions have been selected in almost all the important sections of the 68th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), which started today, February 15, the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) said in a press release.

Moreover, Romanian director Calin Peter Netzer is in the jury of the festival’s GWFF Best First Feature Award category.

Romania participates in the festival’s Competition, the main section of the festival, with the feature Touch Me Not, the debut film of director Adina Pintilie. Filmed over a 10-week period between 2015 and 2017 with a mixed cast of professional actors, the film follows the emotional journeys of three people in their search for intimacy. It’s a personal exploration that questions the preconceived ideas people have about intimacy as a fundamental aspect of human existence.

A total of 24 films will be screened in the Competition section, 19 of which will compete for the Golden Bear and the Silver Bears, the other five being screened outside the competition.

Meanwhile, Lemonade, the feature film debut of Romanian director Ioana Uricaru, has been selected in the Panorama section of this year’s Berlinale. The movie tells the story of the single mother Mara, who marries an American while in the U.S. on a temporary work visa. A total of 47 films from 40 countries have been selected in the Panorama section, including movies from the UK, France, India, Spain, Switzerland, Brazil and Italy.

Also, the documentary Fotbal Infinit/ Infinite Football of Romanian director Corneliu Porumboiu has been selected among the 44 films in the Forum section. It analyzes Romania’s obsession with this sport, focusing on a representative of local authorities who is determined to improve Romanian football.

Two Romanian productions have also been selected in the Generation Kplus section, which includes short and long feature films dedicated to children and young people. These are De Natura directed by Lucile Hadzihalilovic and Trois reves de jeneusse directed by Valerie Mrejen and Bertrand Schefer.

At the same time, actresses Cosmina Stratan and Dana Marineci participate in the Generation 14plus section with the feature film directed by Nanouk Leopold, Cobain. The film is a co-production Netherlands-Belgium-Germany. Another feature, Fortuna, will also be presented in the same section. Its cast includes two other Romanian actresses, namely Alexandra Suciu and Gratiela Badescu.

Around 4,000 people around the world want to participate in Berlinale Talents every year, of which 300 are selected. This year, Romanians Alina Grigore (scriptwriter, director, actress), Ioan Antoci (screenwriter, director), Flavia Dima (film critic, journalist) and Mihaela Popescu (director, editor) were also selected.

Moreover, Mihaela Popescu also participates in Woche der Kritik Berlin/Critics’ Week in Berlin with the film Yet to rule. The event is organized by the German Film Critics Association alongside the Berlin International Film Festival.

Also within the Berlinale, ICR Berlin supports the Romanian stand at the European Film Market and the Romanian Films catalog.

Irina Marica, [email protected]