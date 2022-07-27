Record high temperature registered by dozens of weather stations in Romania

Summer months brought record high temperatures for 68 weather stations in the country, as the south and west of Romania were enveloped by excessive heat.

The temperatures were the highest daily maximums on record for the weather stations in question. Monthly records were also broken at 16 out of the 68 weather stations, according to Elena Mateescu, director of the National Weather Administration cited by Digi24.

"The duration of this heat wave from the perspective of daytime highs, but also tropical nights, possibly made this wave into a new record,” Mateescu said.

A “yellow” hot-weather warning will last until July 29, leading to temperatures between 33°C and 37°C in the south of Romania. Temperatures in the west and south of Romania have repeatedly gone beyond 40°C in the past few weeks.

After hitting the UK, Portugal, and parts of France, a punishing heat wave moved to Central Europe more than a week ago. Dozens of localities in Germany saw their hottest days yet as 128 all-time records and many monthly records were broken. More than a thousand deaths in Portugal alone were linked to extreme weather.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Korn Vitthayanukarun | Dreamstime.com)