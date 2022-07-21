RO authorities outline measures for heatwave situations

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) outlined on July 20 a set of measures meant to prevent emergencies during heatwaves and limit their consequences.

As such, at the level of central and local authorities, the working hours need to be adapted and open-air activities limited. First-aid points need to be set up, as well as venues where the population can take cover and receive water.

The public needs to be informed about what is recommended during periods of extreme heat and about the ban on making fire in the stubble and dry vegetation areas.

Forest areas, especially those attracting tourists, need to be monitored by the staff of the forestry management departments, their administrators or owners, and checks to prevent or put out fires in such areas need to be undertaken.

CNSU also issued several recommendations for the public, who is advised to avoid going out or alternate this with rest in air-conditioned venues, to avoid crowded areas and strenuous physical effort between the hours of 11:00 and 18:00, and maintain proper hydration.

The National Meteorological Administration issued a warning for July 22 and July 23 for the areas of Banat, Crișana, the southern part of Oltenia, the south-west of Muntenia, north-west of Transylvania and west of Maramureș, where maximum temperatures of 38-40 degrees Celsius are expected during the afternoon. During the night, the temperatures are not expected to drop below 20 degrees. Another warning has been issued for July 22, 23 and 24 for most of the country, with maximum temperatures of 35-37 degrees Celsius, and minimum ones of 18-20 degrees.

(Photo: LCVA | Dreamstime.com)

