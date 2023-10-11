Two Turkish men detained in record seizure of ecstasy pills in Romania

Romanian prosecutors of the Anti-Organized Crime Directorate (DIICOT) and police officers seized a record of 231,997 ecstasy tablets (MDMA, a high-risk drug) worth roughly EUR 4 million during an operation on Tuesday, October 10. Two Turkish men have been detained following the drug bust on charges of high-risk drug trafficking.

According to the Romanian Police, the ecstasy pills were found in a commune in Arges county, where the two Turkish citizens lived without legal forms. Between September and October 2023, the two allegedly stored and possessed 231,997 ecstasy tablets, planning to sell them.

“Following the search carried out in the case, 46 bags of approximately 2.2 kilograms each, containing a total of 231,997 ecstasy tablets, were discovered and seized from a trailer parked in the premises of a private parking lot in Arges county,” reads the official press release.

The investigators presented the case to the Bucharest Tribunal, proposing the preventive arrest of the two Turkish citizens for 30 days.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Politiaromana.ro)